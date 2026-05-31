Teodoro casts Philippines as ‘Archipelagic Sentinel’ at Shangri-La Dialogue

Speaking at the session titled “Evolving Security Partnerships in a Fragmenting World,” Teodoro highlighted the upcoming 10th anniversary of the 2016 Arbitral Award on the South China Sea and emphasized the Philippines’ role as a hub for countries committed to upholding international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

“Our allies and partners, some with differences among themselves, have nonetheless found common ground in our waters,” Teodoro said.

The defense chief presented the concept of the Philippines as an “Archipelagic Sentinel” and “Guardian of the Freedom of the Seas,” a vision developed by maritime law expert Jay Batongbacal.

Teodoro said the country's strategic geography positions it to protect maritime liberty and the infrastructure that supports global trade and navigation.

“The Philippines is well-placed to safeguard maritime liberty and the legal and physical infrastructure that enables the world to sail, to trade, and to prosper,” he said.

Under the framework, Teodoro said the Philippines remains guided by four principles: sovereignty and territorial integrity, the international rule of law, ASEAN centrality, and deterrence.

“As Archipelagic Sentinel, we will stand watch over our sovereign rights and entitlements, and as a Guardian of the Freedom of the Seas, we will stand watch with the international community in our part of the world,” he added.

Teodoro also reiterated his earlier call for greater international cooperation to protect migrant workers amid ongoing conflicts in various parts of the world.

“The international order should have a special concern and obligation to protect migrant workers from the Philippines and other Asian countries, not only because their rights and dignity must be upheld as a fundamental obligation of humankind, but also because their very services and sacrifice underpin the global economy and quality of life of the countries they serve and on the sea lanes they ply,” he said.