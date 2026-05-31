Sustained military pressure drives rebel surrenders, weapons abandonment

The turning point was the result of sustained operations by the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 10 alongside regional intelligence units, police said.

The four surrendered an improvised 7.62mm firearm, three improvised 12-gauge shotguns, and ammunition. The individuals are currently in government custody for debriefing and profiling before entering a formal state reintegration program.

Separately, the Philippine Army reported Sunday that joint operating troops recovered a hidden cache of high-powered firearms in the hinterlands of Samar over the weekend.

Soldiers from the 87th Infantry Battalion and operatives from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 8 uncovered the weapons in the vicinity of Sitio Galutan, Barangay Can-aponte, within the municipality of San Jose de Buan.

The recovered cache included two AK-47 assault rifles with two magazines, two M16A1 rifles, and an M203 grenade launcher.

Army officials attributed the discovery to actionable intelligence provided by former rebels and local residents.

Military commanders said the abandoned weapons reflect the dwindling manpower and operational capabilities of the insurgent movement in Samar, stating that sustained security pressure has forced remaining guerillas to conceal and abandon their war material.