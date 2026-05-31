Public urged to prepare as Habagat threatens parts of MIMAROPA and Western Luzon

The Department of Science and Technology – PAGASA has issued Weather Advisory No. 8 for the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat), warning of substantial rainfall measuring between 50 to 100 mm over the next three days.

The heavy downpours will initially impact Palawan and Occidental Mindoro from tonight through Monday evening, 1 June The rain footprint will then expand to include Bataan alongside Palawan and Occidental Mindoro from Monday evening until Tuesday evening, 2 June, before shifting to focus on Zambales and Bataan from Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening, 3 June.

Because rainfall is expected to be significantly higher in mountainous and elevated terrains, and because previous rains have already saturated the ground in several regions, the risk of flooding and landslides is elevated. Local disaster risk reduction and management offices, as well as the general public, are strongly urged to take all necessary precautions to safeguard lives and property.