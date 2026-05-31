PNP taps South Korea model to boost crime-fighting capabilities

PNP chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the project supports President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive to maximize the use of modern technology in public service.

“By consolidating our separate crime databases into a single platform, we are eliminating redundant data encoding and giving our field investigators rapid access to critical, actionable information,” Nartatez said.

Under the agreement, CIDMAS will merge fragmented crime investigation databases into a single system, reducing manual encoding while improving data verification, coordination, and access to information for investigators.

The PNP said the system is expected to accelerate case resolution, strengthen crime analysis, and improve crime prevention through a more integrated and data-driven policing approach.

Working under the guidance of DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla, the PNP has been studying South Korea's technology-driven law enforcement model, which is known for its integrated policing systems.

“This modernization will significantly reduce our reaction times and substantially increase our case resolution rates across all regional units,” Nartatez said.

He added that the collaboration would allow the PNP to adopt advanced methodologies in big-data crime analysis and strategic monitoring to support more proactive policing efforts.