VP Sara: ‘Never wanted the presidency’ despite 2028 bid

Duterte, who was once allied with Ferdinand Marcos Jr., eventually ran for vice president alongside the incumbent president, where they won a landslide victory in the 2022 elections.

Two years later, their alliance ended as they pursued separate political interests.

During the interview, Duterte said she believes public service is not limited to holding high office.

“Para sa akin kung manatili ako vice president, well and good. Mas marami pa akong matutulungan through the office of the vice president. Kung hindi man din ako maging vice president, okay lang din sa akin,” she said.

“So either way, hindi mawawala yung capacity ko. Kahit anong position naman kung gusto mo talaga tumulong sa tao, pwede naman yun,” she added.

The Vice President also recalled stepping away from politics in 2013 after serving as Davao City mayor, saying she returned to legal practice instead of seeking another elective post.

Duterte made the remarks while in The Hague, where she visited her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, who is detained by the International Criminal Court over allegations tied to his administration’s anti-drug campaign.

According to Duterte, their conversation centered on God and the universe.

“He’s not joyous. He’s not sad… Siguro because of the quiet reflection about God and the universe,” she said.

The older Duterte was arrested in Manila and flown to The Hague, Netherlands, after Marcos said the government complied with the International Criminal Police Organization.

Sara Duterte condemned his arrest as “oppression and persecution.”

At the same time, the Vice President is facing impeachment cases before the House of Representatives. The complaints include allegations involving the misuse of confidential and public funds, among others. Duterte has denied the allegations.

The House Committee on Justice earlier unanimously approved the committee report, resolution, and Articles of Impeachment for endorsement to the plenary, where lawmakers will decide whether to elevate the case to the Senate acting as an impeachment court.

Duterte was impeached last year, but the case was thrown out by the Supreme Court over procedural issues.

In the same interview, Duterte questioned the basis of the impeachment complaints, saying lawmakers should focus on evidence.

She also questioned whether the impeachment proceedings were about accountability or political disagreements.

“Is this accountability or is this about removing a person who doesn't agree with the administration?” Duterte said.