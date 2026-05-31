52 injured as buses collide on Marcos Highway in Benguet

TUBA, Benguet — At approximately 8:35 p.m. on 30 May, a passenger bus reportedly lost its brakes and collided with another passenger bus along Marcos Highway in Caucalan, Taloy Sur, Tuba, Benguet.

One of the buses tilted and fell onto its side, while the other sustained scraping and impact damage during the collision. Both vehicles belong to the same transportation company.

Authorities said the bus that lost its brakes was traveling from Baguio City, while the other was heading toward the city.