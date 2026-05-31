52 injured as buses collide on Marcos Highway in Benguet

TUBA, Benguet — At approximately 8:35 p.m. on 30 May, a passenger bus reportedly lost its brakes and collided with another passenger bus along Marcos Highway in Caucalan, Taloy Sur, Tuba, Benguet.
One of the buses tilted and fell onto its side, while the other sustained scraping and impact damage during the collision. Both vehicles belong to the same transportation company.
Authorities said the bus that lost its brakes was traveling from Baguio City, while the other was heading toward the city.
Emergency responders from the Tuba Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), the MDRRMOs of La Trinidad and Pugo, and the Baguio City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) immediately responded to the incident. Personnel from the Philippine Red Cross-Baguio, Bureau of Fire Protection units in La Trinidad and Tuba, the Tuba Municipal Police Station, Baguio City Fire Station, Baguio City Emergency Medical Services, Tuba ACDV, R87, and On Call 911 Emergency Services also rushed to the scene.
Barangay volunteers and other personnel assisted in the rescue and clearing operations.
Emergency medical teams transported 52 victims to the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center for treatment, while 15 other passengers were taken to the La Union Medical Center in Agoo, La Union.
Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.