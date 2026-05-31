NCRPO coordinates with Senate security for Duterte impeachment trial

In a radio interview, NCRPO spokesperson Hazel Asilo said police are working with Senate security personnel to ensure the safety of individuals entering and leaving the Senate building and to provide immediate assistance when necessary.

Asilo said discussions are also underway on possible crowd-control measures, including the installation of barriers around the Senate complex, as authorities anticipate adjustments to security arrangements during the proceedings.

The heightened preparations follow concerns raised by former Senate president Vicente Sotto III, who earlier criticized security personnel for allegedly failing to control crowds outside the Senate.

Sotto claimed that rallyists banged on his vehicle, threw bottles, and hurled insults as he left the Senate compound.

The NCRPO said additional police personnel will be deployed around the Senate to help maintain peace and order throughout Duterte’s impeachment trial.