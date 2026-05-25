Nakamura graces Bughouse chessfest

A pair of American Grandmasters, including World No. 2 Hikaru Nakamura, is flying to the country to join the inaugural WR Bughouse Championship slated on 1 and 2 June at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

Nakamura, whose current live rating of 2792 puts him at second in the FIDE rankings behind only former world titlist Magnus Carlsen’s 2841.4, will team up with German Wadim Rosenstein.

Rosenstein is the founder of WR Chess, which organizes the two-day event that came out with a total cash pot worth $100,000, or a cool P6.1 million.