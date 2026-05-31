NACC, AGCI train child welfare workers in trauma-informed care

Held from 19 to 21 May at Alino Hotel in Quezon City, the Trust-Based Relational Intervention (TBRI) Regional Leadership Workshop brought together 22 social workers from 16 local government units and the NACC’s Regional Alternative Child Care Office-NCR. Participants were trained on trauma-informed approaches that help individuals understand the effects of relational trauma and build healthy, nurturing relationships.

Through lectures, breakout sessions, and interactive activities, participants learned practical strategies under TBRI’s Connecting, Empowering, and Correcting Principles to support healing, emotional regulation, and positive behavior among children and families.

NACC Undersecretary Janella Ejercito Estrada underscored the importance of compassionate and responsive care for children who have experienced trauma.

“The work we do for children is never easy, but it is always meaningful. Every effort we make today can and will change the course of a child’s future tomorrow for the better,” Estrada said.

Among the resource speakers were Teresa R. Coman and Sarah B. Cabredo, AGCI-Philippines outreach manager. NACC Assistant Secretary Rowena Macalintal, Director Imelda Ronda, Gina Escalante, and Irene Fagayan served as facilitators during workshop activities.

Participants said the training provided valuable tools for handling cases involving vulnerable children and families. Nicole Reyes of the Makati City Social Welfare Development Office described the workshop as well-structured and highly relevant, while Maria Julie Ann Gosim said she looked forward to sharing the knowledge and strategies with colleagues and clients.

The NACC and AGCI will continue the partnership through a 10-week introductory TBRI course beginning in July 2026 for adoptive parents and foster families under RACCO-NCR. The initiative aims to improve preparation modules for adoptive and foster placements using trauma-informed approaches.