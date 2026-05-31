Manila-Acapulco Galleon Trade relics sail to Mexico

The depository recalled the cultural heritage and economic impact forged by the Philippines and Mexico through the fabled Manila-Acapulco Galleon Trade, which connected both territories under Spain’s aquatic routes for 250 years, from 1565 to 1815.

This cross-cultural sea lane was the passage of spices, silk and textiles, silver and ivory, porcelain, furniture, and even more across the vast ocean. More importantly, it was a crucial conduit for religious practices, ideas, languages, artistic techniques, and migrations of individuals.

Over 300 objects from international and national collections were assembled to reconstruct this transpacific relationship. The undertaking involved collaborations among the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de Mexico Philippines–Mexico Studies Program, Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History, Asian Civilisations Museum, the National Gallery Singapore, and the Colegio de San Ildefonso, among many other associations and cultural partners.

Through the efforts of Ayala Museum and its collaborators, Filipino narratives continue to find homes on foreign shores. More than 20 objects from the Philippines were selected from the original loan to Manila Galleon: From Asia to the Americas for the Asian Civilisations Museum in Singapore.

In addition, Museo Enrique Zóbel, the Intramuros Administration, the Gilbert Zuellig Memorial Library, Fernando and Catherine Zóbel de Ayala, Paulino and Hetty Que, Richard Lopez, Sandra Lopez, and Vicky Amalingan Sales likewise contributed their obras to the notable cause.