Manila-Acapulco Galleon Trade relics sail to Mexico

The Ayala Museum has done it again!
Let me elaborate. Many moons ago, there was a singular moment at the often-visited The Louvre Abu Dhabi — allow me to say it again, The Louvre Abu Dhabi, thousands of miles away from our shores — when two familiar objects from the Philippines simply caught my eye among the hundreds on display in the gallery.
There was no mistake there — one was a full-face gold mask from Butuan in Agusan del Norte. The other was a golden cup from Nabua, Camarines Sur. Upon my return, I immediately sought information on these two pieces, and the gracious lenders were indeed the Ayala Museum.
Well, it has happened once more!
After a chat with Aprille Tijam, Ayala Museum’s associate director and head of Exhibitions and Collections, we learned together with esteemed institutions and veteran collectors — all patrons of Philippine art — the spotlight turned to their generous participation in Somos Pacífico: The Acapulco–Manila Galleon, a sweeping maritime exhibition mounted at the historic Colegio de San Ildefonso. One of Mexico City’s most important educational centers, the former Jesuit college dates back to the sixteenth century and has successfully served as an advanced haven for history and art.
The depository recalled the cultural heritage and economic impact forged by the Philippines and Mexico through the fabled Manila-Acapulco Galleon Trade, which connected both territories under Spain’s aquatic routes for 250 years, from 1565 to 1815.
This cross-cultural sea lane was the passage of spices, silk and textiles, silver and ivory, porcelain, furniture, and even more across the vast ocean. More importantly, it was a crucial conduit for religious practices, ideas, languages, artistic techniques, and migrations of individuals.
Over 300 objects from international and national collections were assembled to reconstruct this transpacific relationship. The undertaking involved collaborations among the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de Mexico Philippines–Mexico Studies Program, Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History, Asian Civilisations Museum, the National Gallery Singapore, and the Colegio de San Ildefonso, among many other associations and cultural partners.
Through the efforts of Ayala Museum and its collaborators, Filipino narratives continue to find homes on foreign shores. More than 20 objects from the Philippines were selected from the original loan to Manila Galleon: From Asia to the Americas for the Asian Civilisations Museum in Singapore.
In addition, Museo Enrique Zóbel, the Intramuros Administration, the Gilbert Zuellig Memorial Library, Fernando and Catherine Zóbel de Ayala, Paulino and Hetty Que, Richard Lopez, Sandra Lopez, and Vicky Amalingan Sales likewise contributed their obras to the notable cause.
It’s interesting to note how these same pieces retraced a similar route — from their explorations in Asia, to a stopover in Mexico City!
Visitors marveled at raw maps which traced ancient marine channels, navigational instruments which once guided ships across rough and uncharted seas, and religious artifacts that reflected how faith found itself across the globe.
Intricately crafted paintings and prints, ceramics and textiles, and wooden chests illustrated how craftsmanship proved influential through the centuries. All together, these cultural keystones were among the first signifiers of globalization — long before the term was even in vogue.
Ambassador of Mexico to the Philippines, HE Daniel Hernández Joseph, emphasized the importance of the Philippine participation, noting: “The Embassy of Mexico is very appreciative of the collaboration provided by the Ayala Museum and the Ayala Foundation, which materialized a most visible Filipino participation in the exhibit Somos Pacífico. It has made it possible to include, at the center of the narrative of the exhibit, a Filipino perspective on our shared history and the Manila-Acapulco Galleon’s contribution to trans-Pacific relations.”
Somos Pacífico: The Acapulco–Manila Galleon recently concluded its well-attended run at the Colegio de San Ildefonso in Mexico City.
¡Enhorabuena, Ayala Museum!