Man shot dead in Antipolo over debt

Initial police investigation showed the suspect became enraged during the confrontation and threatened to return and kill the victim.

Authorities said the suspect later came back armed with an unidentified firearm and pointed it at the victim.

Police said the victim allegedly challenged the suspect to shoot him, saying he was not afraid to die.

Investigators said the suspect attempted to fire the weapon three times, but it failed to discharge. On the fourth attempt, the firearm went off and struck the victim in the abdomen, killing him.

The victim’s sibling also sustained a gunshot wound to the left thigh and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The suspect immediately fled after the shooting.

Further investigation identified the suspect as alias “Mackie,” 34, also a resident of Barangay San Jose.

Police said the suspect had previously been arrested on 7 September 2024 for violation of Republic Act No. 9165.

The victim was likewise reportedly arrested for the same offense on 7 July 2018.

Authorities are now conducting a manhunt operation for the suspect, who remains at large.