Jetour reaches Calasiao

Jetour Auto Philippines has opened a new dealership in Calasiao, Pangasinan, as the brand expands its presence in Region 1 and Northern Luzon.
The facility is operated by Rising Cars Corp. under the Laus Auto Group, one of the country’s established automotive retail and aftersales groups.
The new outlet will serve customers in Pangasinan and nearby areas, with sales consultation, vehicle delivery, maintenance and repair services available at the site.
The Calasiao dealership has room for up to five display vehicles. Its service area has six work bays for routine maintenance and repair work.
The facility also has provisions for electric vehicle servicing as Jetour prepares for future electrified models in its local lineup.
Jetour said the new dealership supports its wider network expansion in key provincial markets. Its location in Region 1 gives the brand a stronger base for customers in Northwestern Philippines.
The opening also strengthens Jetour’s partnership with Rising Cars Corp. and the Laus Auto Group, which brings experience in dealership management, customer service and aftersales operations. The group will handle the day-to-day operations of the new Calasiao facility.
Jetour Auto Philippines currently offers models such as the T2, T1 and X70, with the Calasiao site expected to support both current owners and new buyers in the area.