Jetour reaches Calasiao

Jetour Auto Philippines has opened a new dealership in Calasiao, Pangasinan, as the brand expands its presence in Region 1 and Northern Luzon.

The facility is operated by Rising Cars Corp. under the Laus Auto Group, one of the country’s established automotive retail and aftersales groups.

The new outlet will serve customers in Pangasinan and nearby areas, with sales consultation, vehicle delivery, maintenance and repair services available at the site.