Grade-schoolers get goodies

A VOLUNTEER from Solaire Cares gives ice cream to a young Quezon City resident during the charity organization’s Balik-Eswela outreach program that saw employees of Solaire Resort North distribute school bags and supplies to hundreds of grade-schoolers from Barangay Bagong Pag-Asa ahead of the reopening of classes in June. Photographs courtesy of Barangay Bagong Pag-asa QC, Lola Foundation

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Copied Hundreds of school boys and girls from Quezon City were treated to a hearty meal and took home school bags and supplies during the Balik-Eskwela outreach drives of benefactor Solaire Cares, a charity and CSR group composed of employees of Solaire Resort. Solaire Resort North launches outreach programs for Quezon City youth Solaire Cares volunteers, in coordination with local officials led by Barangay chief Chinggay Bilaos, first served food and distributed school goodies to 350 children of Sitio San Roque in Barangay Bagong Pag-Asa on 18 May. The Grade 1 to 6 students of the village also had fun from the parlor games conducted by Solaire Resort North employees, led by its vice president for finance Michael Diopenes. GRADE-SCHOOLERS from Barangay San Agustin enjoy meals from Solaire Cares and LOLA Foundation. On 20 May, the Solaire Cares team together with volunteers from the LOLA (Love for Our Little Angels) Foundation, visited Barangay San Agustin in Novaliches district and distributed school supplies, shoes, bags, hygiene kits and vitamins to local children to equip them for the upcoming academic year. Shoes and bags for school opening The Balik-Eskwela outreach is part of Solaire Resort Entertainment City’s CSR goals of promoting inclusivity, community engagement, and hospitality for all ages. It also promotes positive influence for the generation of tomorrow.