Grade-schoolers get goodies

Hundreds of school boys and girls from Quezon City were treated to a hearty meal and took home school bags and supplies during the Balik-Eskwela outreach drives of benefactor Solaire Cares, a charity and CSR group composed of employees of Solaire Resort.
Solaire Cares volunteers, in coordination with local officials led by Barangay chief Chinggay Bilaos, first served food and distributed school goodies to 350 children of Sitio San Roque in Barangay Bagong Pag-Asa on 18 May. The Grade 1 to 6 students of the village also had fun from the parlor games conducted by Solaire Resort North employees, led by its vice president for finance Michael Diopenes.
On 20 May, the Solaire Cares team together with volunteers from the LOLA (Love for Our Little Angels) Foundation, visited Barangay San Agustin in Novaliches district and distributed school supplies, shoes, bags, hygiene kits and vitamins to local children to equip them for the upcoming academic year.
The Balik-Eskwela outreach is part of Solaire Resort Entertainment City’s CSR goals of promoting inclusivity, community engagement, and hospitality for all ages. It also promotes positive influence for the generation of tomorrow.