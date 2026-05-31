Go extends relief to 1,140 families displaced by Parañaque fires

Addressing the victims, Go expressed sympathy and encouraged residents to remain hopeful despite their losses.

“Ang gamit ay mabibili natin 'yan, ang pera, kikitain n'yo 'yan kung magsumikap lang tayo pero ang perang kikitain ay hindi mabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever,” Go said.

The relief activity was conducted in coordination with local officials, including Councilor Coach Binky Favis and Barangay Captain Pol Casale. Families received financial assistance, grocery packs, snacks, vitamins, shirts, and pens. Some beneficiaries also received shoes, a cellphone, a bicycle, basketballs, and volleyballs.

During the event, Go highlighted the importance of strengthening disaster response systems. He cited Republic Act No. 12076, or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which mandates the establishment of permanent and disaster-resilient evacuation centers in every city and municipality.

The senator also pointed to other measures he has filed, including proposals creating a Department of Disaster Resilience, providing rental housing subsidies, and granting hazard pay to disaster personnel.

On fire prevention, Go cited Republic Act No. 11589, or the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2021, which seeks to enhance the capabilities of the Bureau of Fire Protection through upgraded equipment, additional personnel, and specialized training.

As chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Go also underscored the role of Malasakit Centers in helping indigent patients reduce hospital expenses. He noted that Parañaque City hosts a Malasakit Center at Ospital ng Parañaque.

“Basta sa buhay natin, 'wag tayong mawalan ng pag-asa. Go lang nang go. Ako po, kami po'y naniniwala na ang serbisyo po sa tao ay serbisyo po sa Diyos,” Go said.