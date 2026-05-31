Gibo backs stronger U.S. defense ties

National Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro, Jr. on Sunday expressed appreciation for the continued bipartisan support of the United States Congress for Philippine defense priorities, reaffirming the enduring strength of the Philippines–US alliance during separate engagements with US Senate and House of Representatives delegations.
On Saturday, on the sidelines of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-La Dialogue, Teodoro met with a US Senate delegation led by Senator Pete Ricketts and joined by Senator Tammy Duckworth. He underscored the importance of consistently exposing malign actions that threaten human lives, as well as regional peace and security. He also emphasized the need for principled and collective action in upholding international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
The senators, in turn, expressed appreciation for the Philippines’ efforts in addressing malign activities and promoting adherence to international law. They also recognized the successful conduct of Exercise Balikatan and its role in enhancing interoperability among the Philippines, the US, and other like-minded partners.
Teodoro said the Armed Forces of the Philippines remains actively engaged in year-round exercises and capacity-building activities, including humanitarian assistance and disaster response initiatives with defense partners.
In a separate meeting with a US House of Representatives delegation composed of Representatives Pat Harrigan, Gregory Meeks and Michael Baumgartner, Teodoro provided an overview of the regional security environment and discussed Philippine defense priorities, including key Philippines–US alliance initiatives aimed at strengthening deterrence and promoting regional stability.
The US lawmakers reaffirmed their support for the Philippines as a steadfast ally and underscored the growing defense and security partnership between the two countries as a positive force for deterrence and regional stability.