Gibo backs stronger U.S. defense ties

The senators, in turn, expressed appreciation for the Philippines’ efforts in addressing malign activities and promoting adherence to international law. They also recognized the successful conduct of Exercise Balikatan and its role in enhancing interoperability among the Philippines, the US, and other like-minded partners.

Teodoro said the Armed Forces of the Philippines remains actively engaged in year-round exercises and capacity-building activities, including humanitarian assistance and disaster response initiatives with defense partners.

In a separate meeting with a US House of Representatives delegation composed of Representatives Pat Harrigan, Gregory Meeks and Michael Baumgartner, Teodoro provided an overview of the regional security environment and discussed Philippine defense priorities, including key Philippines–US alliance initiatives aimed at strengthening deterrence and promoting regional stability.

The US lawmakers reaffirmed their support for the Philippines as a steadfast ally and underscored the growing defense and security partnership between the two countries as a positive force for deterrence and regional stability.