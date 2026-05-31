Gazini’s gown honors Filipino, Palestinian roots at MGI All Stars

Fashion designer Rian Fernandez revealed that the couture creation worn by Ganados during the competition in Thailand was designed as a tribute to her dual roots and a symbol of hope for people affected by conflict.

According to Fernandez, the gown combined patterns inspired by the traditional Palestinian keffiyeh with Filipino pinukpok metalwork, creating a fusion of cultures that reflects Ganados' personal story.

“Proudly honoring her Filipino and Palestinian roots, this Rian Fernandez Couture creation blends the timeless patterns of the Palestinian keffiyeh with the Filipino pinukpok metalcraft,” Fernandez wrote on Facebook.

The designer said the gown's gold metallic details and blue crystals symbolized “strength, hope, and the unwavering spirit of a people longing for peace.”

Fernandez added that Ganados used the global pageant stage to carry a message beyond beauty and fashion.

“Gazini carries a message that beauty is most powerful when it stands for humanity,” he said.

The meaningful ensemble became one of the standout looks of the competition, complementing Ganados' strong performance as she advanced to the Top 5 and drew praise from pageant fans around the world for representing both her Filipino and Palestinian heritage.