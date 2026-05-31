Familiar names rock secondary girls volleyball

“It’s very special because I used to watch her play like this. But now, I’m wearing the same NCR jersey as her,” Belen said.

“I’m very happy because we were able to overcome challenges. There were strong players from other teams, but we were able to make it work.”

As for the 17-year-old Pepito, she is eager to not only to prove herself as a dependable libero but also to leave a lasting legacy at University of Santo Tomas (UST) just like her aunt.

“For me, I’m very happy and inspired by Tita. That’s why I became part of the team and I want to continue what she started,” Pepito said.

“I’m very happy because I was able to prove that I can follow in her footsteps, but I know I still have a long way to go.”

Bella and Detdet’s Palaro stints opened opportunities for them to flourish in volleyball.

Both played in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines and became household names, with Bella suiting up for NU and Detdet playing for UST.