Familiar names rock secondary girls volleyball

PROSPERIDAD, Agusan del Sur — Volleyball fans watching the 66th Palarong Pambansa recognized familiar names when the National Capital Region (NCR) won the secondary girls’ volleyball title at the Datu Lipus Makapandong-Gov. Democrito O. Plaza Sports Complex.
Ghenievib Belen and Chasliey Naomi Pepito are now following in the footsteps of their relatives, Bella and Detdet, who once joined forces for the Big City in one of the biggest grassroots competitions supported by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).
From watching her older sister play in the Palaro, the 16-year-old Belen said donning the NCR jersey herself felt surreal as she is also part of the roster of National University-Nazareth School (NUNS).
“It’s very special because I used to watch her play like this. But now, I’m wearing the same NCR jersey as her,” Belen said.
“I’m very happy because we were able to overcome challenges. There were strong players from other teams, but we were able to make it work.”
As for the 17-year-old Pepito, she is eager to not only to prove herself as a dependable libero but also to leave a lasting legacy at University of Santo Tomas (UST) just like her aunt.
“For me, I’m very happy and inspired by Tita. That’s why I became part of the team and I want to continue what she started,” Pepito said.
“I’m very happy because I was able to prove that I can follow in her footsteps, but I know I still have a long way to go.”
Bella and Detdet’s Palaro stints opened opportunities for them to flourish in volleyball.
Both played in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines and became household names, with Bella suiting up for NU and Detdet playing for UST.
Belen and Pepito’s older counterparts also became members of Alas Pilipinas.
Bella went on to be drafted first overall in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Rookie Draft last year by Capital1 and even bagged Rookie of the Year honors.
Detdet is also expected to be selected in the PVL Draft on Wednesday after making a name for herself in UST for more than a decade.
Head coach Karl Dimaculangan could only see the duo thriving in the future as their chemistry continues to grow.
“The two of them are like best friends. Even though they go to different schools, their closeness and friendship are really good,” Dimaculangan said. Ivan Suing