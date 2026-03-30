NU, Alas duos rule Nuvali Open

But Toos and Cordero, who were part of the Lady Bulldogs squad that won the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) title last season, took command by racing to 8-3 and 13-8 leads. Toos then delivered the championship sealing kill.

The NU duo, which also defeated the Alas pair on opening day, logged a perfect 6-0 card.

It was Cordero's first BVR on Tour title since winning the Sipalay leg with Roma Joy Doromal in 2023.

Alas 1's Ronniel Rosales and Ranran Abdilla completed a perfect campaign after besting Amigo's Wayne Dionela and Rancel Varga, 21-13, 21-19.

Rosales and Abdilla went undefeated in six matches. Abdilla now has seven BVR on Tour golds.

Toos and Rosales, meanwhile, won their first-ever championship in the BVR.

University of Santo Tomas' (UST) Cheng Dadang and Eliza Israel became the first-ever BVR U18 girls champions after tripping Academy Our Lady of Guam's Landen de Vera and Carmen Eugenia, 21-10, 21-14.

Dadang, the reigning UAAP high school girls beach volleyball Most Valuable Player, and Israel went unbeaten in six matches.

Alas 2's Khy Progella and Sofiah Pagara, the UAAP women's beach volleyball queens from UST, overwhelmed Fille Cayetano and Kizil Quijote, 21-7, 21-11, to secure third place.