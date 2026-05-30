Rodriguez makes grade for World U20

“I am happy that I qualified for the world,” said Rodriguez after the reigning Southeast Asia U20 champion comfortably cleared the qualification standard of 55.20 seconds.

Rodriguez, a two-time Palarong Pambansa gold medalist in her pet event, will join Naomi Cesar (women’s 800m), Ivan Cabanda (men’s 400m hurdles) and Bianca Espenilla (women’s javelin) in the world championships.

Together, they form a promising Philippine squad aiming to make waves at the global level.

“What we are witnessing here is the future of Asian athletics. Seeing athletes from beyond Southeast Asia perform at such an exceptional level ignites a powerful drive in our own,’’ said Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association president Terry Capistrano.

“It compels us to train harder, prepare smarter, and rise to meet the challenge,’’ Capistrano added.

Also supporting the team supported by the Philippine Sports Commission are PATAFA secretary general Jasper Tanhueco and Flubert Cosue along with coaches Roselyn Hamero and Jonah Genilza.

Team Philippines is still seeking for a medal at the ongoing continental U20 championships after Sep Placido (women’s 5000m race walk), Jecel Vivas (women’s 100m hurdles), Pi Wangkay (men’s 100m) and Alfredo Talplacido (men’s 400m) didn’t reach the podium.

Vivas is slated to compete in the 400m hurdles along with Espenilla in the javelin and Jerico Cadag in the 3000m steeplechase late Saturday.