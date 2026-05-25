Eala penciled for UK tourney

Even before stepping onto the clay courts of the French Open, Philippine tennis sensation Alex Eala already has her next tournament lined up.

The 21-year-old Eala is scheduled to compete in the prestigious Queen's Club Championships in London from 8 to 14 June, marking her first appearance in a grass-court event this season.

Currently listed in the qualifying draw of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 500 tournament, Eala could earn a direct entry into the main draw should two players withdraw before the event begins.