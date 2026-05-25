Eala penciled for UK tourney

Even before stepping onto the clay courts of the French Open, Philippine tennis sensation Alex Eala already has her next tournament lined up.
The 21-year-old Eala is scheduled to compete in the prestigious Queen's Club Championships in London from 8 to 14 June, marking her first appearance in a grass-court event this season.
Currently listed in the qualifying draw of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 500 tournament, Eala could earn a direct entry into the main draw should two players withdraw before the event begins.
The former Rafa Nadal Academy standout enters the grass-court season with momentum after climbing to No. 37 in the latest WTA rankings ahead of her French Open campaign.
Eala opens her singles campaign at Roland Garros against American teenager Iva Jovic, currently ranked No. 17 in the world, in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.
Despite the high-stakes encounter, Eala stressed that their friendship remains unaffected by their professional rivalry.
“When we have to play against each other, we know just to separate the professional from the friendship. There is no need to change anything in the relationship,” Eala said.
“These friendships I have within the tour are very important to me. I don’t know how I would survive the tour without them. They are not just tennis friends; they are friends for life.”