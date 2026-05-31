DOTr to issue show-cause order over deadly Benguet bus crash

DOTr-CAR Regional Director Glenn Dumlao said the agency is preparing to issue a show-cause order against the operator. However, he noted that the authority to issue such orders rests with the central office of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.

Dumlao said police have yet to complete the accounting and identification of all victims affected by the crash, which occurred at around 8:35 p.m. on 30 May in Barangay Taloy Sur, Tuba, Benguet.

Initial reports showed that 77 injured passengers were brought to Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center, while 16 others were taken to a hospital in Agoo, La Union.

Of those treated in Agoo, 15 have already been discharged while one remains confined.

Two other victims were brought to Benguet General Hospital. One remains under medical care while the other has been discharged.

Dumlao said authorities are still awaiting updated figures from Baguio General Hospital as the investigation continues and officials monitor the condition of the victims.