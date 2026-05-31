Defense chief meets Indo-Pacific allies

The drills marked the third joint operation between the two nations this year, aimed at deepening defense ties and strengthening maritime awareness, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) reported Sunday.

The exercises featured high-level allied assets, with the Philippines deploying the frigate BRP Antonio Luna, a coast guard patrol ship, and multiple aircraft including FA-50 fighter jets.

Meantime, the US Indo-Pacific Command participated with the Coast Guard Cutter Midgett and an MH-65 helicopter. Over five days, allied forces conducted search-and-rescue drills, helicopter deck landings, communication exercises and mock visit-and-board operations.

Following the conclusion of the drills, Beijing visibly ramped up its military and law enforcement presence around the strategic atoll.