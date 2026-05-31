CAAP cracks whip vs laser illumination, airport hazards

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) issued a strict reminder Sunday that intentionally aiming laser beams and other high-intensity lights at aircraft is illegal and carries severe prison sentences and fines.
Aviation officials warned that laser illumination can dangerously impair a pilot's vision, cause immediate distraction or temporary disorientation and compromise the safe operation of an aircraft during critical flight phases, such as takeoff and landing.
The prohibition is enforced under the Philippine Civil Aviation Regulations, which explicitly ban any person from projecting lasers or directing high-intensity lights at an aircraft if the action can disrupt, distract, or incapacitate the flight crew.
Violators face harsh legal penalties under Republic Act 9497. Anyone found guilty of pointing lasers at aircraft can face up to three years in prison, a fine ranging from P50,000 to P500,000 or both, depending on the court's discretion.