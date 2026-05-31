CAAP warns public against pointing lasers at aircraft

CAAP said laser illumination can impair a pilot's vision, cause distraction or temporary disorientation, and affect the safe operation of an aircraft, particularly during takeoff and landing.

Under the Philippine Civil Aviation Regulations, no person may intentionally project a laser beam or direct a high-intensity light at an aircraft if it could result in distraction, disruption, disorientation, or incapacitation of flight crew members.

Violators may face imprisonment of up to three years, a fine ranging from P50,000 to P500,000, or both under Republic Act No. 9497.

“We appeal to the public to exercise caution and responsibility, as even a brief distraction can affect flight operations. By remaining mindful of our actions and complying with aviation regulations, we can all contribute to keeping Philippine skies safe for everyone,” said Raul del Rosario.

The agency also reminded the public that other activities that could threaten aviation safety are strictly regulated, including the operation of unauthorized aerial objects, raising birds near airports, animal intrusions, construction of unauthorized structures, poor vegetation management, and activities that may interfere with aviation communication and navigation systems.

CAAP urged the public to remain vigilant and comply with aviation regulations to help ensure the safety of passengers, crew members, and aircraft operations nationwide.