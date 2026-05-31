Bullying, overcrowding still hound schools despite ARAL gains — EDCOM

During a focus group discussion with junior high school students at President Corazon C. Aquino High School, learners described the ARAL program's small-group setup as a significant improvement over regular classes, which they said were often noisy, congested, and unsafe.

Students told the commission that bullying remains common during the regular school year, ranging from verbal harassment and ridicule to physical intimidation. Some said they had skipped classes out of fear of being attacked, while others reported being mocked when participating in lessons.

Under the ARAL program, classes are limited to a maximum of 10 learners, allowing students to focus better and ask questions more freely. Regular classes at the school can accommodate as many as 60 students.

“The experience of the students in Baseco, Tondo, teaches us that our students are struggling not simply due to academic challenges, but because of various factors, including bullying,” said Karol Mark Yee.

Yee said the findings highlight the need to make schools safer both psychologically and physically while the government continues refining the ARAL program.

Students also cited overcrowded classrooms, poor ventilation, and extreme heat as obstacles to learning. Some classes reportedly start as early as 5:30 a.m. because of limited classroom space. Learners identified electric fans and air-conditioning units among the improvements they hope schools can receive.

Former UP College of Education dean Therese Bustos said teachers should be equipped with strategies that reduce the stigma associated with learning difficulties and provide individualized support to struggling learners.

The findings come as the government expands the ARAL program, which was institutionalized under Republic Act No. 12028 to provide structured tutorials and remediation sessions for students lagging behind in foundational skills.

Data presented by EDCOM showed that only 12 percent of Grade 11 students are reading at the expected level for their grade, while about 1.3 million senior high school students struggle with reading comprehension.

The commission said improving learning outcomes will require more than academic interventions, stressing the need to address school safety, classroom congestion, and the overall learning environment.