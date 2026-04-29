P5.6-M illegal drugs seized

Authorities seized approximately P5.6 million worth of illegal drugs hidden inside parcels at a courier warehouse in the Clark Freeport Zone, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) announced Wednesday.
The 24 April operation was conducted by the Clark Inter-Agency Task Force Against Illegal Drugs, a joint team composed of the NBI, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, Bureau of Customs and the Philippine National Police.
In the first discovery, the task force inspected a brown package declared as “documents.” Inside, investigators found two plastic sachets containing 710 grams of suspected shabu. The narcotics have an estimated market value of P4.8 million.
Shipping records indicate the package was sent from Bulawayo, Zimbabwe and was addressed to a church in Silang, Cavite.