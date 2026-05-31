Beyond compliance: Resilience as a core business strategy

One question often comes up whenever resilience is discussed in boardrooms. This all sounds important — but where do companies actually start?

The good news is that building resilience does not always begin with billion-peso investments or complicated frameworks. In many cases, it starts with asking better questions. For example, which parts of our business are most vulnerable to disruption? Which facilities flood repeatedly? Which suppliers are concentrated in high-risk areas? Which operations are heavily dependent on water, power stability, or logistics access? Which business interruptions could materially affect revenues or customer trust?

Many organizations still do not have a complete picture of their own exposure. And that is usually the first step: visibility. Companies should begin mapping their critical assets and operations against major risks such as flooding, extreme heat, water stress, typhoons, cyber threats, and supply chain disruption. Not as a compliance exercise. But as a management tool.