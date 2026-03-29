Governance for a changing future: Planning together, building better

This is especially true in the age of climate change.

Climate risks do not arrive neatly within institutional boundaries. Flooding affects agriculture, infrastructure, settlements and livelihoods at once. Drought touches food systems, water security and even energy supply. Coastal hazards reshape ecosystems, communities and economic assets simultaneously.

Policy coherence, therefore, is not simply a bureaucratic ideal. It is a nation-building necessity.

This is also why one principle must be clear: respecting mandates should never become a reason for fragmentation.

Each institution of government has a specific role to play. That clarity matters. It keeps responsibilities defined and accountability intact. But clear mandates should not lead to silos. They should help identify where work naturally meets, where responsibilities intersect and where collaboration produces better outcomes.

Respecting mandates, in this sense, is not a limit to collaboration. It is its starting point.

For the Philippines, this matters even more now as we increasingly deal with not only isolated threats, but with multi-risk realities.

Typhoons interact with flooding and watershed degradation. Drought affects both agriculture and water availability. Rising seas and ecosystem decline shape where and how communities can grow safely. These risks are connected. And because they are connected, our governance response must also be connected.

This is where both horizontal and vertical integration remain essential.

Horizontally, agencies and sectors must work more closely together. Agriculture, environment, infrastructure, energy, water, local development and social protection are deeply interconnected in practice, even if separated in structure.

Vertically, national policy must find real expression at the local level. It must shape planning, budgeting, investment and implementation in provinces, cities, municipalities and communities. If good policy remains only at the center, then it cannot fully protect lives and livelihoods where it matters most.

The progress made under the leadership of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is, therefore, important and worth underscoring.

Under this administration, the Philippines has advanced key frameworks that strengthen the country’s long-term climate and development direction. These include the National Adaptation Plan (NAP), the Nationally Determined Contribution Implementation Plan (NDCIP), and the broader direction provided by the Philippine Development Plan (PDP).

These are foundational frameworks and plans.

They provide a clearer basis for aligning resilience, low-carbon development, economic transformation and social protection. They move climate action away from slogans and toward planning, investment and implementation.

That is why across government and beyond, it is critical to engage these frameworks seriously.

The NAP and the NDCIP, in particular, should not be seen as documents for climate specialists alone. They are planning tools for national development. They help clarify how climate risk, public investment, sector priorities and local realities come together in practice.

Just as important, they reinforce a principle we must uphold more consistently: science-based and data-driven decision-making.

Today, we have more climate information, hazard data, geospatial mapping and risk analysis than ever before. The challenge is no longer generating data. It is ensuring that data is actually used — in planning, budgeting, project design and implementation.

This is where agility becomes essential because harmony and integration, while important, will not be enough if institutions are too slow to respond to changing realities.

Climate change has made one thing unmistakably clear: the clock is ticking.

Change will come with time but the pace of change is accelerating while the room for delay is shrinking.

That means governance today must not only be coordinated. It must also be capable of learning, adjusting and acting with urgency.

This is not a call for alarm. It is a call for seriousness and also a call for co-creation.

The work ahead cannot rest on one agency, one level of government, or one sector alone. The challenges are too interconnected and the opportunities too important. If we are to build a more resilient, inclusive and future-ready Philippines, then solutions must increasingly be shaped together across institutions, sectors and communities.

That is the deeper promise of harmony and integration: Not simply better meetings. Not simply cleaner matrices.

It is a government that can anticipate risk earlier, make better decisions faster and act with greater coherence when lives, livelihoods and development gains are on the line.