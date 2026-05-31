AFP dismisses China’s WPS patrol claims as ‘propaganda narrative’

Speaking on the issue, AFP spokesperson for the WPS, retired Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, said China's recent statements on patrols and military activities appeared to be linked to developments at the ongoing Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, where defense ministers, military leaders, and policymakers from across the region are meeting.

“The AFP remains vigilant and steadfast in monitoring our maritime domain as we advise the public against taking these propaganda narratives at face value,” Trinidad said.

He added that China's actions also came shortly after the Philippines and the United States concluded a Bilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity from 26 to 30 May, which included visit-board-search-and-seizure exercises aimed at strengthening defense cooperation, maritime domain awareness, and support for a rules-based order at sea.

“The AFP has monitored the reported presence of PLA Navy and China Coast Guard vessels in the vicinity of Bajo de Masinloc. Our coordinated maritime domain awareness confirms that their claims of coordinated military drills are completely unfounded,” Trinidad said.

“What our forces actually observed on the ground was merely a scattered presence of Chinese vessels operating independently. There was absolutely no monitored organized movement, tactical maneuvers, or joint formations involving their ships or aircraft that would constitute a military exercise,” he added.

The AFP said it will continue monitoring developments in the West Philippine Sea and maintain vigilance in protecting the country's maritime interests amid ongoing regional tensions.