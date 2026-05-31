AFP dismisses China narrative on WPS

“The AFP remains vigilant and steadfast in monitoring our maritime domain as we advise the public against taking these propaganda narratives at face value,” Trinidad said.

He said the reported movements were also being linked to the AFP’s recent exercises with the United States from 26 to 30 May, which included visit, board, search, and seizure drills that underscored both countries’ commitment to stronger defence ties, improved maritime domain awareness, and support for a rules-based order at sea.

“The AFP has monitored the reported presence of PLA-N Navy and CCG vessels in the vicinity of Bajo de Masinloc. Our coordinated maritime domain awareness confirms that their claims of coordinated military drills are completely unfounded,” he said.

“What our forces actually observed on the ground was merely a scattered presence of Chinese vessels operating independently. There was absolutely no observed organized movement, tactical maneuvers, or joint formations involving their ships or aircraft that would constitute a military exercise,” he added.