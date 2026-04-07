FinTech Alliance PH names 2026 board

Lito Villanueva, executive vice president and chief innovation and inclusion officer of RCBC, will continue to serve as chairman. Under his leadership, the Alliance has helped shape policy dialogue, advance interoperable digital solutions and support the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ digitalization and financial inclusion agenda.

FinTech Alliance PH now represents more than 150 corporate members, accounting for over 95 percent of retail digital financial transaction volume and serving more than 120 million Filipinos.

Members of the 2026 board include Oscar Enrico A. Reyes Jr., president and chief executive officer of G-Xchange Inc. (GCash); Angelo S. Madrid, president of Maya Philippines; Martha Elaine A. Borja, advisor at Maribank Philippines Inc.; Lawrence Y. Ferrer, president of CIS Bayad Center; Zdenek Jankovsky, chief business development officer of Home Credit Philippines; Christian G. Lauron, financial services organization leader at SGV & Co./Ernst & Young; Deanno J. Basas, president of Atram Trust Corp.; JJ Disini, managing partner of Disini Law Office; Imelda Tiongson, independent director at Pru Life UK; Manish Bhai, founder and chief executive officer of Uno Digital Bank; Griselda G. Santos of FinTech Alliance PH; and Wei Zhou, chief executive officer of Coins.ph.

Atty. Aiken Larisa Serzo, partner at Disini & Disini Law Office, serves as corporate secretary.

“The strength of FinTech Alliance PH lies in bringing together leaders who are not only shaping their organizations, but collectively defining the future of finance in the Philippines,” Villanueva said.

“This Board reflects the depth and dynamism of our ecosystem as we push for broader access, stronger digital infrastructure, and more inclusive financial services for every Filipino.”

The Alliance continues to lead key industry initiatives, including advancing open finance frameworks, accelerating digital payments adoption and enabling public-private partnerships aimed at expanding access for underserved and unbanked communities.