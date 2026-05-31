A language of flowers

For Pat Tañedo, flowers have never been just about beauty. They are a language of emotion, a medium for storytelling, and a way to bring people together.

As the founder of Spruce Floral Designs, one of Manila’s most illustrious names in floral artistry and event styling, Tañedo has spent years transforming spaces into memorable experiences. From intimate celebrations to luxury brand activations for global names, her work has become synonymous with elegance, thoughtfulness, and intentional design.

Yet her story began long before luxury events and designer storefronts.