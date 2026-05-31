A language of flowers

For Pat Tañedo, flowers have never been just about beauty. They are a language of emotion, a medium for storytelling, and a way to bring people together.
As the founder of Spruce Floral Designs, one of Manila’s most illustrious names in floral artistry and event styling, Tañedo has spent years transforming spaces into memorable experiences. From intimate celebrations to luxury brand activations for global names, her work has become synonymous with elegance, thoughtfulness, and intentional design.
Yet her story began long before luxury events and designer storefronts.
Growing up in a large family with seven siblings and numerous cousins, Tañedo developed an early appreciation for hospitality and togetherness. Family gatherings were a regular occurrence, and she often found herself helping organize dinners and celebrations.
With her mother working full-time, she naturally stepped into the role of planner and creative organizer, arranging family meals and styling birthday parties for younger siblings.
“Before, it was all about us getting together and fostering connections with family and loved ones,” she recalls. “Fast forward to today, that’s still what inspires us at Spruce.”
Emotional messengers
Established in 2017, Spruce Floral Designs was built on the belief that flowers carry meaning beyond aesthetics.
For Tañedo, every arrangement tells a story. A bouquet is never simply a collection of blooms — it is a message of love, gratitude, comfort, celebration, or remembrance.
“When people send flowers, they’re really sending a feeling,” she says.
This philosophy influences every aspect of Spruce’s work. Whether creating a cheerful arrangement for someone recovering from illness or a romantic floral display for an anniversary, the goal remains the same: to create something that reflects the emotions behind the gesture. Attention to detail extends beyond the arrangement itself. Delivery, presentation, and customer experience are carefully considered to ensure that clients can focus on the meaning of the occasion rather than the logistics.
Bringing luxury brands to life
Tañedo’s creative vision has earned Spruce the trust of some of the world’s most prestigious luxury brands.
The company works closely with global names including Louis Vuitton, Dior, Cartier, Tiffany & Co., and Hermès, creating floral installations, gift arrangements, store displays, and event experiences. Each project requires a deep understanding of a brand’s identity.
“Every brand has a unique DNA,” Tañedo explains. “We work within those parameters and find a way to translate them through flowers and design.”
The process often involves multiple presentations, revisions, and approvals to ensure every detail aligns with the brand’s standards. While creativity plays a major role, collaboration remains essential.
The result is a seamless blend of artistry and brand storytelling.
Designing beyond the blooms
Despite her reputation for creating visually stunning spaces, Tañedo believes good design is not about excess. In an age dominated by social media and highly Instagrammable events, she prefers spaces that feel balanced and intentional.
“I want the space to breathe,” she says.
For her, successful event design is measured not by the size of a floral installation but by the overall guest experience. Every element — from flooring and furniture to lighting and scent — contributes to how people feel within a space.
She recalls one event where each table featured a cheese board containing strong blue cheese. Anticipating that the aroma might overwhelm guests upon arrival, her team carefully covered the cheese until guests were seated and introduced subtle scents throughout the venue.
“No matter how beautiful something looks, if people walk in and it smells unpleasant, that’s what they’ll remember,” she says.
Such moments reveal the level of thought that goes into every Spruce project.
Adapting to a changing industry
The floral industry has evolved dramatically over the years, particularly with the rise of social media.
According to Tañedo, trends now move faster than ever, influenced by platforms such as Pinterest, Instagram and TikTok.
Current styles lean toward organic materials, botanical textures, and sculptural forms that transform foliage and leaves into artistic statements.
Yet while trends continue to shift, she believes timeless design principles remain relevant. Balance, restraint, and intentionality continue to guide her work, regardless of what is currently popular.
Lessons from a memorable wedding
Among the many events she has designed, one stands out.
The wedding of television host Robbie Domingo and Maiqui Pineda remains one of her most memorable projects — not because of the final outcome, but because of the journey leading up to it.
Midway through planning, the couple decided to replace a tented setup with a custom-built venue on a family polo field. The structure remained unfinished until just weeks before the wedding, leaving only a short window for final design and execution.
“It was stressful,” Tañedo admits. “But they trusted us completely.”
That trust, she says, ultimately helped make the project a success.
A practical approach to luxury
As both a business owner and a mother, Tañedo approaches design with practicality. While flowers are often considered a luxury, she recognizes that people have many competing priorities.
“I try to make sure our prices aren’t unreasonable,” she says. “People are spending on so many other things too.”
Her goal is to make meaningful experiences accessible while maintaining the quality and artistry that define the Spruce brand. After all, milestones, celebrations, and expressions of love are moments people will always value.
Growing with purpose
Looking ahead, Tañedo hopes Spruce continues to evolve thoughtfully.
For her, growth is not simply about increasing sales or handling more events. It is about refining processes, strengthening craftsmanship, and creating work with deeper meaning.
“If people ask why we do what we do, it’s really about fostering connections and relationships,” she says.
Asked what flower best represents her, Tañedo chooses the orchid — resilient, enduring and quietly elegant. The answer seems fitting for someone whose greatest talent lies not only in arranging flowers but in creating experiences that bring people together.
Through every bouquet, celebration, and carefully designed space, Pat P. Tañedo continues to prove that the most beautiful creations are often the ones that help people connect. — Based on an interview by Dinah S. Ventura on PAIRFECT