Redefining the art of elegant gatherings

For Manila’s luxury set, beauty goes beyond aesthetics — it is about atmosphere, emotion, and the stories woven into every detail. At the center of many of the city’s most refined celebrations is SPRUCE, the floral and event design studio quietly transforming spaces into immersive experiences through nature-inspired artistry.

For nearly two decades, SPRUCE has become a trusted creative partner of globally renowned luxury labels and high-profile private events. From intimate dinners to grand celebrations, the brand’s signature floral styling has elevated occasions for names such as Hermès, Dior, Cartier, Baccarat, Fendi, Tiffany & Co., and Louis Vuitton. Beyond decorating boutiques and private gatherings, the studio has also crafted bespoke floral concepts and curated gifting experiences that complement the identity of these prestigious houses.