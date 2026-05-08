Redefining the art of elegant gatherings

For Manila’s luxury set, beauty goes beyond aesthetics — it is about atmosphere, emotion, and the stories woven into every detail. At the center of many of the city’s most refined celebrations is SPRUCE, the floral and event design studio quietly transforming spaces into immersive experiences through nature-inspired artistry.
For nearly two decades, SPRUCE has become a trusted creative partner of globally renowned luxury labels and high-profile private events. From intimate dinners to grand celebrations, the brand’s signature floral styling has elevated occasions for names such as Hermès, Dior, Cartier, Baccarat, Fendi, Tiffany & Co., and Louis Vuitton. Beyond decorating boutiques and private gatherings, the studio has also crafted bespoke floral concepts and curated gifting experiences that complement the identity of these prestigious houses.
Recently, SPRUCE lent its touch to some of the metro’s most talked-about milestone celebrations, including the weddings of Christian Tantoco and Siobhan Lakehall, Christopher de Leon and Giulia Zahar, as well as Heinrich Cole and Monica Concepcion. The studio also brought lush floral artistry to Art Fair Philippines 2026, seamlessly blending the vibrancy of the outdoors with curated indoor exhibits.
According to founder and creative director Pat P. Tañedo, every project begins with understanding emotion as much as design.
Rather than simply creating arrangements that photograph well, SPRUCE focuses on shaping how a space feels. Whether clients arrive with a clear vision or only an emotion they wish to convey, the team translates those sentiments into floral compositions and immersive environments that feel deeply personal.
The studio’s approach leans toward restraint and intention instead of excess. For Pat, elegance lies in balance — allowing a venue to breathe while carefully considering flow, comfort, and the guest experience. Every design decision, from lighting and linens to flowers and foliage, is made to support the story behind an event.
Since launching in 2007, SPRUCE has built its reputation on creating spaces that foster warmth and connection. To the team, flowers are more than decorative accents; they are vessels for emotion, capable of expressing affection, gratitude, celebration and even comfort.
Alongside its bespoke events, SPRUCE also shared seasonal styling ideas perfect for summer entertaining. The studio recommends long-lasting blooms such as sunflowers and orchids for a fresh seasonal touch, while tropical greens and foliage work best for beachside occasions. For outdoor garden celebrations, vibrant shades are preferred over soft pastels to create arrangements that stand out against natural surroundings.
For Mother’s Day, SPRUCE embraced cheerful palettes filled with pinks and yellows to evoke joy and tenderness, while incorporating striking blues and oranges for a more unexpected take on floral gifting.
Through every arrangement and carefully styled gathering, SPRUCE continues to prove that the most memorable luxury experiences are not only seen — but deeply felt.