Benguet mishap claims 5, injures 22

KABAYAN, Benguet — Five people, including two young boys, were killed and 22 others were injured Thursday morning when a six-wheel truck carrying dozens of passengers overturned on a mountain highway in Benguet province, local officials said.

Reports disclosed that the vehicle was traveling from Mountain Province to Nueva Vizcaya with 39 passengers when it flipped along the Congressman Andres Acop Cosalan National Road in the village of Poblacion, according to Kabayan Mayor Rex Alwyn Aquisan.

The fatalities were all male and included a three-year-old and an 11-year-old boy, Aquisan confirmed.