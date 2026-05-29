Jose gets a kick out of Palaro stint

The daughter of two lawyers told DAILY TRIBUNE that she was just focused on landing as many hits as possible as a way of getting rid of her nerves during matches.

Jose’s aggressiveness inside the mat paid off as she clinched her first bronze medal in one of the biggest grassroots tournaments supported by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

“I was just doing my best to score. I was really nervous during my match,” said Jose, a Grade 6 student at the Montessori School of Malolos.

“It’s my first tournament and I was excited.”

Jose made the most of her Palaro debut, defeating Yza Bago of CARAGA in the Round of 16 last Thursday.

When action resumed on Friday, she defeated Asiyah Maryam Kansi of BARMM in the quarterfinal to secure her first podium finish.

While Jose fell short in the semifinal against Candice Victoria Pitogo of Northern Mindanao, she hopes to use the sport not only to hone her skills but also as an avenue to enroll at the University of the Philippines.

“I want to continue playing taekwondo so I can reach the level that I’m aiming for,” said Jose, who trains with TMC Taekwondo Club in Malolos.

“I want to enter UP one day and become a lawyer like my parents.”

As young as she is, being recruited by one of the top schools in the Philippines isn’t far off.

Coaches from the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) scout for talent at the annual Palaro.

Names like Scottie Thompson in basketball and Sisi Rondina in beach volleyball might not have been discovered if not for their performances in the Palaro.

For now, Jose said she needs to stay humble if she wants to stay sharp.

After all, once she competes at the secondary level, a mix of UAAP, NCAA and national youth team players will test her skills, courage and will.

“I need to continue listening to my coaches if I want to be a good player,” Jose said.