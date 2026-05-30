The internet claim that the district of Halfeti in Turkey is the only place in the world where black roses grow naturally has resurfaced on social media, but experts and botanical references say the flowers are not actually black.
Halfeti, a district in Şanlıurfa Province in southeastern Turkey, has long been associated with the so-called “black rose,” a rare variety that appears nearly black under certain lighting conditions. However, reports indicate that the flowers are in fact a very dark shade of burgundy, crimson or deep purple rather than true black.
The roses gained international attention because of the unique soil composition and environmental conditions in the region near the Euphrates River, which contribute to their unusually dark appearance. Perfume maker Penhaligon’s, whose “Halfeti” fragrance was inspired by the flower, described the blooms as “dark and mysterious” roses that appear almost black due to the area’s distinctive growing conditions.
However, references on Halfeti note that the claim that the town is the only place on Earth where black roses grow became an internet urban legend. Botanical experts generally do not recognize naturally occurring roses with completely black petals.
According to reports, the roses appear darker during the summer months because of changes in soil pH and seasonal conditions. When cultivated elsewhere, the flowers often lose much of their dark coloration and bloom in deeper shades of red or purple instead.
Halfeti itself has become a tourist destination, known not only for the famed roses but also for its partially submerged old town following the construction of the Birecik Dam on the Euphrates River. Visitors regularly travel to the area to see the rare flowers and the historic riverside landscape.
While the roses remain among the rarest and most visually striking varieties associated with Turkey, experts say the popular description of them as naturally black roses should be understood as a reference to their exceptionally dark color rather than their actual botanical classification.