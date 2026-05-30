Turkey’s famed ‘black roses’ are not truly black, experts say

The internet claim that the district of Halfeti in Turkey is the only place in the world where black roses grow naturally has resurfaced on social media, but experts and botanical references say the flowers are not actually black.

Halfeti, a district in Şanlıurfa Province in southeastern Turkey, has long been associated with the so-called “black rose,” a rare variety that appears nearly black under certain lighting conditions. However, reports indicate that the flowers are in fact a very dark shade of burgundy, crimson or deep purple rather than true black.

The roses gained international attention because of the unique soil composition and environmental conditions in the region near the Euphrates River, which contribute to their unusually dark appearance. Perfume maker Penhaligon’s, whose “Halfeti” fragrance was inspired by the flower, described the blooms as “dark and mysterious” roses that appear almost black due to the area’s distinctive growing conditions.