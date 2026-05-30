Trump should lose weight — presidential doc

But Trump’s medical and dental check-up on Tuesday at the Walter Reed Military Hospital near Washington followed questions about his apparent sleepiness in meetings and bruising on his hand.

“President Trump remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function,” said Trump’s doctor, US Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, in a memo published by the White House.

The three-page memo provides an overview of Trump’s physical examination and diagnostic testing, in which Barbabella concludes that the leader is “fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State.”

“Preventative counseling was provided, including guidance on diet, recommendation to take a low-dose aspirin, increased physical activity, and continued weight loss,” it said.

According to the memo, Trump -- who stands at six foot three inches (191 cm) tall -- weighs 238 pounds (108 kilograms), 14 pounds (6.4 kilograms) higher than his last full annual medical in April last year.

Trump’s cardiac age is estimated to be “approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age.”

Trump scored “30 out of 30” in the cognitive assessment.

The president has spoken dozens of times about “acing” a cognitive test that he claims his predecessors have not taken.