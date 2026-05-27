Trump declares himself fit after checkup

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — Donald Trump said an annual medical checkup had gone “perfectly” Tuesday, as the health of the oldest US president ever to take the oath faces growing scrutiny with the approach of his 80th birthday.

It was Trump’s third medical examination since returning to office last year and follows mounting speculation about issues including bruising on his hands and apparent sleepiness during meetings.

“Everything checked out PERFECTLY,” Trump posted on his Truth Social network as he drove back to the White House from the Walter Reed Military Hospital near Washington.