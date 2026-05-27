Trump declares himself fit after checkup

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — Donald Trump said an annual medical checkup had gone “perfectly” Tuesday, as the health of the oldest US president ever to take the oath faces growing scrutiny with the approach of his 80th birthday.
It was Trump’s third medical examination since returning to office last year and follows mounting speculation about issues including bruising on his hands and apparent sleepiness during meetings.
“Everything checked out PERFECTLY,” Trump posted on his Truth Social network as he drove back to the White House from the Walter Reed Military Hospital near Washington.
The White House later posted a picture of Trump on social media with the caption: “PERFECT BILL OF HEALTH!”
Trump’s doctor is expected to release a summary of the medical exam in coming days, although the amount of detail released is entirely at the White House’s discretion.
Trump has long been accused of a lack of transparency about his health — and the chronology of his various checkups during his second term has added to the confusion.
He referred to Tuesday’s checkup as a “six-month physical,” despite the White House billing it as an annual dental and medical examination when it announced it earlier this month.
Trump’s last scheduled annual checkup was in April 2025. But it was followed by an unannounced hospital visit that October, which the White House then also described as an annual physical.
The Republican billionaire’s claims about his health are all the more subject to scrutiny given his repeated boasts about his mental and physical vigor compared to Democratic predecessor Joe Biden.
Trump turns 80 on 14 June — an event that will coincide with an Ultimate Fighting Championship cage fight held on the White House lawn.
“I feel the same as I did 50 years ago,” Trump said during an Oval Office event earlier this month. Trump said that was despite his well-documented love of fast food, steak and Diet Coke, adding: “Maybe junk food is good.”
Officially standing at 6 foot 3 inches (191 cms) tall, Trump weighed 224 pounds (101.6 kilograms) as of his last full annual medical in April 2025, down from 243 pounds in 2019.
He has denied taking weight-loss drugs.
Trump has also spoken dozens of times about “acing” a cognitive test that he claims his presidential predecessors have not taken.