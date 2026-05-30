DepEd expands access to global scholarships, exchange programs for public school teachers



“These international scholarships and exchanges are not just rewards for exemplary service, but necessary investments in the future of our learners,” he added.



The event gathered educators, scholarship providers, and former program beneficiaries to showcase international study grants, training opportunities, and exchange programs available to public school teachers.



DepEd said the initiative aims to address what it described as the long-standing problem of fragmented access to information on overseas professional development opportunities.



Through the fair, teachers were provided a centralized platform where they could learn about application requirements, eligibility criteria, and available funding programs.



Assistant Secretary Jerome Buenviaje said international scholarship opportunities allow educators to enhance their expertise and contribute more effectively to improving teaching and learning outcomes.



“Through these scholarships, teachers gain access to training programs, graduate studies, and even international exposure,” Buenviaje said.



He added that scholarship applications have become more structured and transparent under Department Memorandum OULS-2026-18, which seeks to ensure equitable access to professional development opportunities for teachers.



The event featured partner organizations that presented available scholarship and exchange programs, while former scholars shared how overseas training influenced their classroom practices and leadership skills.



DepEd said it expects returning scholars and exchange program participants to serve as advocates of educational reform by applying and sharing lessons learned from international institutions across the country's public school system.