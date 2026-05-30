Third-alarm fire hits Baseco Compound in Manila

A third-alarm fire broke out at the Baseco Compound in Port Area, Manila, on Saturday, prompting firefighters and residents to work together to prevent the flames from spreading through the densely populated community.

Initial reports showed that the fire was first raised to first alarm at 11:25 a.m. and escalated to second alarm a minute later as additional firefighting units were needed. By 11:50 a.m., authorities declared a third alarm after the blaze continued to spread across closely built houses in the area.

Firefighters from several stations responded to the incident and continued containment operations amid thick smoke and difficult conditions inside the community. Residents were seen evacuating affected areas, while some attempted to salvage their belongings as the fire intensified.