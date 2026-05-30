Scenes from Baseco Community fire

Firefighters and residents work together to control a raging third-alarm fire at the Baseco Compound in Port Area, Manila, on 30 May 2026. The incident comes just a week after a separate blaze gutted a nearby coastal community across the Pasig River.

Firefighters and residents work together to control a raging third-alarm fire at the Baseco Compound in Port Area, Manila, on 30 May 2026. The incident comes just a week after a separate blaze gutted a nearby coastal community across the Pasig River.











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