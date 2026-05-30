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Third-Alarm fire hits Baseco community

FIREFIGHTERS and residents join forces to contain a third-alarm fire at the Baseco Compound in Manila’s Port Area on Saturday, just days after another blaze struck a nearby riverside community.
FIREFIGHTERS and residents join forces to contain a third-alarm fire at the Baseco Compound in Manila’s Port Area on Saturday, just days after another blaze struck a nearby riverside community.PHOTOGRAPH by Toto Lozano for the DAILY TRIBUNE
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A third-alarm fire swept through a section of the Baseco Compound in Manila’s Port Area on Saturday, forcing residents to evacuate as firefighters battled the blaze in one of the city’s most densely populated communities.

The Bureau of Fire Protection said the fire was first raised to first alarm at 11:25 a.m. and escalated to second alarm a minute later as additional firefighting units were deployed.

FIREFIGHTERS and residents join forces to contain a third-alarm fire at the Baseco Compound in Manila’s Port Area on Saturday, just days after another blaze struck a nearby riverside community.
Third-alarm fire hits Baseco Compound in Manila

By 11:50 a.m., authorities declared a third alarm after flames spread through closely built houses in the area.

Firefighters from several stations responded to contain the blaze amid thick smoke and narrow access routes inside the community.

Residents fled affected areas while others attempted to salvage belongings as the fire spread.

The incident came a week after another major fire destroyed a coastal community across the Pasig River, raising concerns over recurring fires in densely populated waterfront settlements.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire.

As of Saturday afternoon, no casualties or injuries had been reported. Damage assessment and clearing operations are expected once the fire is fully contained.

Baseco Compound fire
Manila Port Area fire
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