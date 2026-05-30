Third-Alarm fire hits Baseco community

By 11:50 a.m., authorities declared a third alarm after flames spread through closely built houses in the area.

Firefighters from several stations responded to contain the blaze amid thick smoke and narrow access routes inside the community.

Residents fled affected areas while others attempted to salvage belongings as the fire spread.

The incident came a week after another major fire destroyed a coastal community across the Pasig River, raising concerns over recurring fires in densely populated waterfront settlements.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire.

As of Saturday afternoon, no casualties or injuries had been reported. Damage assessment and clearing operations are expected once the fire is fully contained.