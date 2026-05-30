SM Malls backs DOE’s Energy ONE campaign in Central Luzon

"Through this initiative, SM reinforces its commitment to sustainability and responsible energy use. By taking part, SM aims to help raise awareness, encourage participation among tenants and customers, and contribute to strengthening the country’s energy security."

SM City Olongapo Central, SM City Olongapo Downtown, SM City Cabanatuan, SM Megacenter Cabanatuan, SM City Bataan, SM City Clark, SM City Pampanga, SM City Telebastagan, SM City San Fernando Downtown and SM City Tarlac switched off the lights of the mall signages, facades, pylon towers, dropdown banners, landscaping, and related areas and minimize the lights by 50% in the mall hallways, lobbies, and perimeter.

"By powering down facade lights and lowering interior brightness, SM helped reduce peak demand on national power grid. It’s a meaningful habit that can result measurable impact on the country’s power system and long-term energy resilience."

The O.N.E. Movement of the DOE encourages individuals, businesses, and institutions across the country to practice energy efficiency and become more mindful of their energy consumption. Through initiatives like this, communities are reminded that everyone can play a role in helping reduce energy waste and support environmental preservation.

Marizel Del Mundo Assistant Mall Manager said the activity was not only about turning off lights for an hour, but also about inspiring long-term habits that can help create positive change for future generations.

“As SM continue to support sustainability initiatives, we also encourage the public to take part in simple energy-saving practices at home, in schools, and in workplaces”

With collective action and greater awareness, every small effort can help build a brighter and greener future for all.