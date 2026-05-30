Russia offers Cebu food, power solutions

“In between our official commitments, we continue to look for ways to promote our bilateral relations and to consolidate our ties, not only in words, but through many concrete actions,” Pavlov said.

At the daylong trade and networking event, Russian officials presented various proposals aimed at supporting Cebu’s economic growth while enhancing its food and energy security.

“This region of the Philippines is showing strong momentum in growth and development, while Russia brings proven technologies, reliable supplies and engineering capabilities ready for joint implementation,” said Artyom Tsinamdzvrishvili, Trade representative of the Russian Federation in the Philippines.

“Russia can offer potassium and nitrogen fertilizers, NPK solutions and urea, agricultural machinery and technical support for local farmers and cooperatives,” he added.

According to Tsinamdzvrishvili, Russia can also supply grain and flour to help strengthen Cebu’s long-term food security.

In the transport sector, Russian businesses proposed investments in Russian-made vehicles, including school buses and tourism shuttles designed and adapted for tropical conditions.

The Russian delegation also presented energy-related solutions, including supplies of liquefied natural gas, solar and wind power-generation equipment, battery storage systems, and small modular and next-generation nuclear technologies.