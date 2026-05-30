Residents reject Gened Dam talks

While acknowledging recent community consultations conducted by the local government unit (LGU), residents rejected any move to create a supplemental agreement, arguing that such efforts are inappropriate while a key case against the project remains pending before the Court of Appeals (CA).

The case challenges the legality, validity and integrity of the Free, Prior and Informed Consent process that led to the original agreement for the project.

According to community members, participating in reviews or renegotiations at this stage could create a misleading impression that the process has gained legitimacy despite the unresolved legal issues. They contend that the proposed supplemental agreement is an attempt to advance and validate the project while the court challenge remains active.

Opponents of the project stressed that the issue goes beyond the dam itself, touching on the protection of Indigenous Peoples’ rights, the preservation of ancestral domains, and the right to self-determination.

The community reiterated its rejection of the Pan Pacific dam projects and called on Pan Pacific Renewable Power Philippines Corp. to immediately suspend all activities and discussions related to the agreement until the CA issues a final ruling.

Residents also urged individuals involved in the project discussions to recognize the seriousness of the pending lawsuit and address the concerns raised by affected Indigenous communities. They likewise called on the Kabugao LGU to stand with its constituents in protecting ancestral territories, reaffirming their steadfast opposition to the construction of the dams.