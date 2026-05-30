Apayao residents reject talks on supplemental pact for Gened 1 dam project

KABUGAO, Apayao — Residents and Indigenous community members in Kabugao, Apayao have reaffirmed their strong opposition to ongoing discussions regarding a Supplemental Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) and the renegotiation of the Gened 1 dam project.
The Gened dams are proposed mega-hydroelectric power plants on the Apayao-Abulug River in Apayao province. Led by Pan Pacific Renewable Power Philippines Corp., the multibillion-peso project has drawn controversy over the planned displacement of Indigenous Isnag communities and its potential impact on local biodiversity.
While acknowledging the local government unit’s (LGU) recent community consultations, residents rejected the creation of a supplemental agreement, saying any attempt to alter the current framework is unacceptable while a critical case against the project remains unresolved before the Court of Appeals (CA).
The ongoing case challenges the legality, truthfulness, and integrity of the Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC) process that led to the original agreement.
Community members argued that participating in reviews or renegotiations at this stage would create a false impression of legitimacy for a process that remains under legal challenge. They view the proposed supplemental agreement as a tactic intended to validate the project despite unresolved legal disputes.
The opposition group emphasized that the issue centers on the protection of Indigenous peoples’ rights, the preservation of ancestral domains, and the right to self-determination.
The community issued a firm rejection of the Pan Pacific dam projects and demanded that Pan Pacific Renewable Power Philippines Corp. immediately halt all activities and discussions related to the agreement until the CA issues a final ruling.
Kabugao residents also called on individuals involved in the project to stop downplaying the significance of the pending lawsuit and to address the concerns of affected Indigenous groups.
They likewise urged the Kabugao government to stand with its constituents and safeguard ancestral territories, reiterating their unwavering opposition to the construction of the dams.