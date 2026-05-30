Apayao residents reject talks on supplemental pact for Gened 1 dam project

The ongoing case challenges the legality, truthfulness, and integrity of the Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC) process that led to the original agreement.

Community members argued that participating in reviews or renegotiations at this stage would create a false impression of legitimacy for a process that remains under legal challenge. They view the proposed supplemental agreement as a tactic intended to validate the project despite unresolved legal disputes.

The opposition group emphasized that the issue centers on the protection of Indigenous peoples’ rights, the preservation of ancestral domains, and the right to self-determination.

The community issued a firm rejection of the Pan Pacific dam projects and demanded that Pan Pacific Renewable Power Philippines Corp. immediately halt all activities and discussions related to the agreement until the CA issues a final ruling.

Kabugao residents also called on individuals involved in the project to stop downplaying the significance of the pending lawsuit and to address the concerns of affected Indigenous groups.

They likewise urged the Kabugao government to stand with its constituents and safeguard ancestral territories, reiterating their unwavering opposition to the construction of the dams.