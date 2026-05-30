POC cracks whip on volleyball body

FIVB’s suspension came hours after the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) withheld all funding for the federation due to breach of contractual obligations related to the recent Beach Pro Tour Nuvali and “continuing operational misalignment with the LOC and PSC in the handling and execution of events.”

Daily Tribune tried to reach PNVF president Tonyboy Liao but has yet to reply as of press time.

The FIVB suspended the PNVF in accordance with Article 13.1.1 of the FIVB Disciplinary Regulations.

“Despite continued diplomatic efforts by the FIVB to find a sustainable path forward for Philippine volleyball, the suspension was deemed necessary to safeguard the sport, ensure athletes are prioritized, and uphold the long-term development commitments made for volleyball in the Philippines,” the world volleyball governing body said.

“The decision follows serious governance concerns and multiple purported violations of the FIVB Code of Ethics which are currently under investigation by the independent FIVB Ethics Panel.”

An ad hoc committee will oversee the affairs of the local federation.

The POC, according to its president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, received the FIVB email suspending the PNVF.

“The POC will abide by the decision of the IF,” Tolentino said.

“It’s their internal rules, but the POC will always be for the welfare of the athletes, their developmental program, and the Olympic movement.”

Tolentino said he will seek clarification from the FIVB on the context of the Ad Hoc Committee’s takeover of the PNVF’s responsibilities.

“We will clarify who will take over the PNVF’s domestic affairs,” Tolentino said.

Once officially suspended, the PSC will follow suit in striking all support for the PNVF.

Tolentino expressed immediate concern over the women’s national team which will see action in the Asian Volleyball Confederation Women’s Volleyball Cup that starts on Saturday in Candon City, Ilocos Sur.

The POC has taken a “caretaker” role over various national sports associations that had issues with their IFs, including the tennis and billiards national federations.