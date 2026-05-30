PHL, Japan expand agri-tech, export push

Philippine agriculture is set for a broader push into technology, exports, and food security cooperation with Japan following high-level talks aimed at modernizing the sector and expanding market access for local farm products.
In Tokyo for President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s Japan state visit, Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said discussions with Japanese officials focused on strengthening trade in high-value agricultural goods, improving logistics systems, and adopting advanced farming and post-harvest technologies that could boost efficiency and reduce losses across the value chain.
Philippine pomelo export to Japan
A key outcome of the engagement is the planned export of Philippine pomelo to Japan before the end of the year, alongside preparations for the country’s participation in a major Green Expo in March, which will showcase Philippine horticulture products to international buyers.
Tiu Laurel said the partnership goes beyond traditional staples, pointing to rising global demand for ornamental plants and other horticultural goods as a strategic opportunity for Philippine farmers and exporters.
“There’s a very big export market for horticulture products in the world… we need to maintain this and grow it further,” Tiu Laurel said.