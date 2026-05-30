PHL, Japan expand agri-tech, export push

Philippine pomelo export to Japan

A key outcome of the engagement is the planned export of Philippine pomelo to Japan before the end of the year, alongside preparations for the country’s participation in a major Green Expo in March, which will showcase Philippine horticulture products to international buyers.

Tiu Laurel said the partnership goes beyond traditional staples, pointing to rising global demand for ornamental plants and other horticultural goods as a strategic opportunity for Philippine farmers and exporters.

“There’s a very big export market for horticulture products in the world… we need to maintain this and grow it further,” Tiu Laurel said.