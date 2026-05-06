Philippines eyes tech-led farm shift with Japan

Equally significant is the push for technology transfer. Japan’s strengths in digital agriculture, automation, and precision farming are expected to play a central role in upgrading the Philippines’ largely traditional farming systems. The aim is not only to increase output but also to make agriculture more efficient and sustainable.

To ensure continuity, both governments are set to establish a Joint Committee on Agriculture and Fisheries, which will oversee programs and align long-term priorities.

“This visit underlines the strength and continuity of our partnership with Japan, especially as we pursue shared goals in food security, sustainability, and innovation,” Tiu Laurel said. “It also provides an opportunity to align our priorities and accelerate initiatives that will directly benefit Filipino farmers and fisherfolk.”

Climate-related initiatives are also gaining traction within the partnership. Discussions included the Joint Crediting Mechanism, with the Philippines promoting the use of Alternate Wetting and Drying in rice farming—a method that reduces emissions and opens opportunities for carbon credit generation.

Trade remains a parallel concern. The Philippines reiterated its appeal for reduced tariffs on banana exports to Japan, while both sides explored expanding market access for other products, including pomelos and grapes, subject to regulatory review.

Further cooperation is being explored in fertilizer production, particularly in developing biofertilizers and improving application methods to lower costs and boost yields.

Looking ahead, the Philippines is positioning itself for greater visibility in the international agricultural scene, including participation in Green X EXPO 2027 to attract investments and showcase high-value produce.

The expected signing of the revised agreement during the President’s visit signals a shift from conventional assistance to a more strategic partnership—one that integrates technology, trade, and sustainability into the future of Philippine agriculture.