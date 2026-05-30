Pampanga mishap has 14 still missing

The public information officer announced six deaths and more or less 14 individuals missing as of Saturday, noting the bureau cannot conclude if the missing persons are all construction workers.

Sajili pointed out that Victims 5 and 6 are not among the missing construction workers, adding that such identities will only be confirmed upon actual recovery.

Motorcycle, cash box, umbrella

The fire officer said that the bureau received a report from a mother alleging that his husband and son were selling goods on a push cart on the road, accompanied by a motorcycle.

“We found a motorcycle, a cash box, and an umbrella used for selling goods. This is an indication that they may have also been affected, which we continue to search for,” Sajili said in Filipino.

The K-9 unit of the Philippine Coast Guard assisted the BFP Region 3 in locating possible movement, with the fire bureau emphasizing that such movements do not necessarily indicate human presence.